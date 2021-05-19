Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $290,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.96. The stock had a trading volume of 84,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,018. The stock has a market cap of $185.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $95.41 and a one year high of $219.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.55 and a 200-day moving average of $170.77.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

