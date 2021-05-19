Atlas Private Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Atlas Private Wealth Management cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,469 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

VIG traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.14. 154,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,418. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $112.72 and a 52 week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

