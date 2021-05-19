Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

Atmos Energy has increased its dividend payment by 28.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 34 consecutive years. Atmos Energy has a payout ratio of 49.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Atmos Energy to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

NYSE ATO opened at $99.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.06 and its 200 day moving average is $95.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

