Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Atrium Mortgage Investment traded as high as C$14.00 and last traded at C$13.99, with a volume of 5094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.91.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.00 to C$13.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.88. The firm has a market cap of C$600.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 97.92, a current ratio of 97.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.19%.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

