Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 8,877 First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,877 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in First Busey by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 46,353 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average is $23.06.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $96.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BUSE. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

