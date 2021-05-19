Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,063,000 after buying an additional 1,164,537 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 433,057.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,053,000 after buying an additional 372,429 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,796,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,264,000 after acquiring an additional 266,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,878,000.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.15.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

