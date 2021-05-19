Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 18.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.00. Apollo Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

