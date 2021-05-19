Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $252,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,566,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,766,000 after acquiring an additional 627,732 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,156,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,215,000 after purchasing an additional 90,267 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 338,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 553,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter.

GSIE opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.46.

