Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $252,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,566,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,766,000 after acquiring an additional 627,732 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,156,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,215,000 after purchasing an additional 90,267 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 338,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 553,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter.

GSIE opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.46.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit