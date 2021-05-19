Auto Prop Reit (APR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$19.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.43 million.

