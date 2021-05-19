Autohome Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 9,705 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,441% compared to the typical daily volume of 382 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATHM shares. Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC lifted their price target on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.04.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $87.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Autohome has a 12-month low of $72.38 and a 12-month high of $147.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 34.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

