AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises 1.3% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of AutoZone worth $56,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Insiders have sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,468.82.

AutoZone stock traded down $28.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,482.53. 1,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,631. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,469.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,266.29. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,074.45 and a one year high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.