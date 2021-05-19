AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $1,650.00 at Wedbush

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,468.82.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,510.87 on Monday. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,074.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,542.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,469.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,266.29.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 3,830 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,260.99, for a total transaction of $4,829,591.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,158,710.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $16,850,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

