Avalanche Price Tops $25.36 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 19th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and approximately $429.79 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $25.36 or 0.00067838 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.61 or 0.00274522 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00012438 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00033894 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009421 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 383,258,597 coins and its circulating supply is 129,092,562 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.