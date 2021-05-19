Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,472,000 after buying an additional 579,088 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 819,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,713,000 after purchasing an additional 537,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,539,000 after purchasing an additional 299,025 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 809,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,791,000 after purchasing an additional 153,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,915,000 after purchasing an additional 148,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.70%.

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

