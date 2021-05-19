Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

NYSE AMT opened at $246.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.40. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The company has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.