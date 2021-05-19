Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,469 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of salesforce.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.91.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $214.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $197.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.04 and its 200 day moving average is $228.01.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $173,407.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 948,129 shares in the company, valued at $204,748,457.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,635 shares of company stock worth $40,124,503. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

