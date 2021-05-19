Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $935,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $486.28 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.86 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $520.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $215.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

