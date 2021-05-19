Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 79.1% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 28,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.2% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $219.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.55. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $130.05 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

