Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 29 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,262.47 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,263.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,972.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

