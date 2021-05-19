Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 29 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,262.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,263.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,972.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

