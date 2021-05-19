Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 867 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $310,443,000 after purchasing an additional 999,428 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after purchasing an additional 982,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after acquiring an additional 783,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $192.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $115.45 and a one year high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.29.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

