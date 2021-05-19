Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Trims Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,469 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $121.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.40.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

