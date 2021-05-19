Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,273 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,746,000 after acquiring an additional 906,803 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $362,767,000 after purchasing an additional 95,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $121.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.95 and a 200 day moving average of $105.95. The company has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.40.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

