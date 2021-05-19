Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 1,820 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $22,125,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Eaton by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 172,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 405.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 92,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 73,950 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,653 shares of company stock worth $8,166,751 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $144.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $149.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

