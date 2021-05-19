Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $505,000 in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Fastly by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Fastly by 8.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.30 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastly news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 100,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $8,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,501 shares in the company, valued at $23,071,335.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 13,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,061,015.07. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 272,448 shares in the company, valued at $22,011,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,224 shares of company stock worth $19,591,294. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

