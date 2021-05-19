Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avient from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.82.

Get Avient alerts:

NYSE AVNT opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. Avient has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avient will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 15,691.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 735.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.