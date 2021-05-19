Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Barclays upgraded shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AVVIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Investec upgraded Aviva to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised Aviva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank raised Aviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Aviva from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of AVVIY opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. Aviva has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.7315 dividend. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Aviva’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit