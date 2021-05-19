Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AVVIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Investec upgraded Aviva to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised Aviva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank raised Aviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Aviva from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of AVVIY opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. Aviva has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.7315 dividend. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Aviva’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

