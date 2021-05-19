Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Azimut Exploration in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS AZMTF opened at $0.77 on Monday. Azimut Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. As at December 22, 2020, the company holds an exploration portfolio of twenty-eight exploration properties, comprising of 11,916 claims in the James Bay and Nunavik regions.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit