Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Azimut Exploration in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS AZMTF opened at $0.77 on Monday. Azimut Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. As at December 22, 2020, the company holds an exploration portfolio of twenty-eight exploration properties, comprising of 11,916 claims in the James Bay and Nunavik regions.

