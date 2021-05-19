Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.85.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.20 price target on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of Azul stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.57. The company had a trading volume of 12,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,712. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. Azul has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $330.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that Azul will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Azul during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Azul during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

