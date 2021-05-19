Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 price target on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 697,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 50,626 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,272,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,029,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,893,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,180,000 after purchasing an additional 288,743 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter worth about $9,215,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 783,792 shares during the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AZUL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.57. 12,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,712. Azul has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $330.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Azul will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

