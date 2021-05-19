B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for LiqTech International in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). B. Riley also issued estimates for LiqTech International’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.02. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 28.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIQT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,283,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after buying an additional 242,921 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after buying an additional 198,558 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 20,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peyton Boswell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $39,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,149.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.