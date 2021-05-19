BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Charles Woodburn Acquires 29 Shares of Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Charles Woodburn purchased 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 523 ($6.83) per share, for a total transaction of £151.67 ($198.16).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Charles Woodburn purchased 29 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £150.22 ($196.26).

On Wednesday, March 24th, Charles Woodburn sold 24,271 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total value of £121,355 ($158,551.08).

On Monday, March 15th, Charles Woodburn purchased 29 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 508 ($6.64) per share, for a total transaction of £147.32 ($192.47).

Shares of BA opened at GBX 522.80 ($6.83) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 510.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 494.81. BAE Systems plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4.97 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 587.33 ($7.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £16.87 billion and a PE ratio of 12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a yield of 2.88%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.41) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 615.43 ($8.04).

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

