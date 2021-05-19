Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 1,924,361 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924,361 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up about 1.4% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 4.21% of Workday worth $2,542,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 489.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $220.31 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.70 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of -120.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.67.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $28,034,127.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $50,005,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

