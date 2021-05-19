Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 311,464 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,599,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 311,464 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,181,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $852,020,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,539,000 after acquiring an additional 86,700 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 298,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,989,000 after acquiring an additional 83,989 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,827,000 after acquiring an additional 77,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,250,000 after acquiring an additional 76,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $814.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a PE ratio of 92.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $816.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $772.15. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $530.60 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,293.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,799 shares of company stock valued at $34,090,835 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

