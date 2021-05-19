Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.93 Billion

Analysts predict that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will post $4.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $4.96 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $4.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year sales of $20.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.26 billion to $20.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $21.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.19 billion to $22.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on BKR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.97.

Baker Hughes stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.73. 155,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,462,836. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 84.71%.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

