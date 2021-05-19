Balancer Price Reaches $38.20 (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 19th. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $265.25 million and approximately $178.36 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Balancer has traded down 45.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for approximately $38.20 or 0.00099083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00079783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00017421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $484.52 or 0.01256775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.44 or 0.10490651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00105647 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

