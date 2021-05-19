Bank of Ireland Group (BKRIY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS: BKRIY):

5/14/2021 – Bank of Ireland Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/13/2021 – Bank of Ireland Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/10/2021 – Bank of Ireland Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/10/2021 – Bank of Ireland Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/10/2021 – Bank of Ireland Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/23/2021 – Bank of Ireland Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

BKRIY remained flat at $$6.39 during trading on Wednesday. 55 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,870. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. Bank of Ireland Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $6.39.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.