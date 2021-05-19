Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Acquires 11,244 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned 0.07% of CAE worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in CAE by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,404,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025,126 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 86,641.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,121,000 after buying an additional 3,032,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth $79,964,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth $32,377,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth $25,852,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.23, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.