Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Buys 787 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,252 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,833 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 29,356 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,010,910 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $45,775,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $2,875,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

