Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $1.45 Million Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,207 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

BIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $53.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of -197.81 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day moving average is $51.86. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $55.54.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,085.71%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

