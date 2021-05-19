Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $10.90 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Danaher by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 221,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,834,000 after purchasing an additional 32,134 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Danaher by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,915,000 after purchasing an additional 42,930 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,721,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 464,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,545,000 after purchasing an additional 45,466 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR opened at $249.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $178.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $155.61 and a 52 week high of $261.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,595. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

