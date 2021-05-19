Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $26.19 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,892 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 2.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $26,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAM. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1,335.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

