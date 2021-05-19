Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 24,801 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,801 shares during the period. Fortis makes up about 1.4% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Fortis worth $14,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. 47.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTS opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $41.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

