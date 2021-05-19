Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 8,256 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,212,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,256 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 10.7% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $111,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth $91,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY opened at $101.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $58.45 and a 12 month high of $102.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.8576 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.02.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

