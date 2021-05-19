Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:BZUN traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.02. 3,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Baozun has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. CICC Research lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

