Bar Harbor Trust Services Acquires 4,284 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 25.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,279 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Twitter were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWTR. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Twitter by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 23,932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Twitter by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 388.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWTR. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $657,372.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,761. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.87. 254,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,684,203. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.09. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. On average, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

