Bar Harbor Trust Services Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 229.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Amphenol by 104.9% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $835,478,000 after buying an additional 6,476,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $656,404,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,526 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Amphenol by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,620,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $342,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Amphenol by 1,789.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,398,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.28. 38,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $43.97 and a 52-week high of $69.62. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.85.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $4,080,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 619,133 shares of company stock worth $41,302,363. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

