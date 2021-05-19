Bar Harbor Trust Services Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Bar Harbor Trust Services trimmed its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in SEA were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

SE stock traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.80. The company had a trading volume of 91,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,892. The firm has a market cap of $114.06 billion, a PE ratio of -74.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $68.10 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.04.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The business’s revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

