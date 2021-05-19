Bar Harbor Trust Services Sells 40 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bar Harbor Trust Services reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $2,138,000. First United Bank Trust raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in The Home Depot by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded down $5.54 on Wednesday, reaching $311.21. 195,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,810. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.31 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.48. The company has a market cap of $334.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

