Bar Harbor Trust Services Sells 56,963 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Bar Harbor Trust Services lowered its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,160 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 56,963 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund accounts for about 2.3% of Bar Harbor Trust Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUV. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NUV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,608. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.